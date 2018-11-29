New South Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,195 shares during the period. Howard Hughes accounts for about 3.0% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $113,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,052,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,590 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 404,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 6,013.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 132,300 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 209,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after acquiring an additional 86,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,763,000 after acquiring an additional 85,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHC traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $110.11. 19,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.20. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12-month low of $104.83 and a 12-month high of $142.36.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.77 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,416.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 899,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $98,412,385.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 55,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,392 and have sold 990,745 shares valued at $109,891,796. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

