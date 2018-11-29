New Jersey Resources Corp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.21. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $647.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.59 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.5% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 14.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

