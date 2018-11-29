Neutron (NTRN) Price Tops $0.0090 on Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $351,585.00 and $1,033.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000732 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

