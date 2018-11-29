Netcall (NET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.95

Netcall plc (LON:NET) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.95 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 32033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

