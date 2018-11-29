NetApp (NTAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NetApp provides enterprise storage and data management software and hardware products and services. The company is benefitting from strong product adoption, increasing deal wins, and expanding customer base across varied geographies. Moreover, the company’s transition to data fabric strategy (a software-defined approach to data management) is expanding business opportunities. Further, the company increased momentum of its HCI and expanded new cloud partnerships, which contributed to overall revenue growth. Management remains hopeful about making the most of the exponential rate of data growth with its cloud-integrated all-flash solutions that fit well with hybrid cloud infrastructure. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, declining OEM revenues and competition remain the headwinds.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price target on NetApp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

NetApp stock opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $175,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $666,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,865.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,805 shares of company stock worth $8,227,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

