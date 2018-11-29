Negative Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Tuesday Morning (TUES) Share Price

News coverage about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a media sentiment score of -2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tuesday Morning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of TUES opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $227.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

