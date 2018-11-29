Needham & Company LLC Boosts Inogen (INGN) Price Target to $280.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC to $280.00 in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Inogen to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 target price on shares of Inogen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.67.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $141.24 on Monday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $287.79. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Inogen had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $95.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Inogen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,966,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,768.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $130,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,668.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,475. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.