Needham & Company LLC Boosts Inogen (INGN) Price Target to $280.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC to $280.00 in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Inogen to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 target price on shares of Inogen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.67.
Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $141.24 on Monday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $287.79. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.
In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,966,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,768.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $130,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,668.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,475. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
