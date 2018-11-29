Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Citigroup

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s current price.

NRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natural Resource Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NRP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.22. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $95.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 31.96%. On average, analysts expect that Natural Resource Partners will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 332.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $1,400,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 77.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $511,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manages, and leases mineral properties in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Coal Royalty and Other; Soda Ash; and Construction Aggregates. It owns interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates, and other natural resources.

