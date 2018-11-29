National Instruments Corp (NATI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,294 shares during the period. National Instruments comprises about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.54% of National Instruments worth $98,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other National Instruments news, Director James J. Truchard sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,026,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,174,554.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $222,119.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,193,017. Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.49. 87,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,226. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.65 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Research analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

