Nathan’s Famous, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.
Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $300.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of -0.01. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $107.05.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NATH. BidaskClub cut shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
