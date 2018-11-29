NanoViricides Inc (NNVC) Short Interest Update

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,460 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the October 31st total of 135,874 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,454 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NanoViricides stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,872 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.29% of NanoViricides worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drug candidate that could provide functional cure for HIV/AIDS.

