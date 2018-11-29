MyWish One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,733.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. One MyWish token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. MyWish has a market capitalization of $553,347.00 and approximately $1,733.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.02180734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00125864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00196875 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.90 or 0.08615370 BTC.

MyWish’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,554,045 tokens. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

