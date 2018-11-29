Myokardia Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (MYOK)

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,860 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,477% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

MYOK stock opened at $60.14 on Thursday. Myokardia has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 3.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MYOK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

In other news, insider Jake Bauer sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $54,230.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,685.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $169,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,671.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,978 shares of company stock worth $3,571,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

