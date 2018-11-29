MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (MRAAY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 1.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRAAY opened at $37.29 on Thursday. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.94.

About MURATA MFG CO L/ADR

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power devices, small energy devices, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID/NFC devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, isolators, RF modules, ultra-low-power short-range RFIC products, substrates, low power wide area network products, wireless connectivity platforms, low temperature co-fired ceramics multilayer substrates, and ionizers/active oxygen modules.

