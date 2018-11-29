Msci (MSCI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Msci (NYSE:MSCI) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Msci earned a news impact score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Msci’s score:

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price objective on Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Msci to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $158.61 on Thursday. Msci has a 12 month low of $124.08 and a 12 month high of $184.22. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. Msci had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Msci will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

