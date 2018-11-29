MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 157.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $88.15 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.64.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $480,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/msc-industrial-direct-co-inc-msm-shares-bought-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.