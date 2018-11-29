Morgan Stanley (MS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s efforts to strengthen wealth management business, focus on corporate lending and normalized levels of trading activities will support revenues. Moreover, enhanced capital deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, slowdown in debt originations and mounting expenses remain major concerns for the company.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Morgan Stanley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Vining Sparks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Shares of MS stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,110,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,848,000 after buying an additional 3,264,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,728,000 after buying an additional 1,936,093 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.2% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 20,810,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,144,000 after buying an additional 2,100,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,754,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,223,000 after buying an additional 213,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,247,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,920,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

