Morgan Stanley (MS) Holdings Cut by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,472 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 2.1% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $92,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $112,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

NYSE:MS opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

