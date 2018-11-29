Moody’s Co. (MCO) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $1,096,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $4,456,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 107.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $819,858.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on shares of Moody’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $158.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $139.11 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a return on equity of 412.48% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.00%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

