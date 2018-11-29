Monument Capital Management Has $148,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NVS)

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,745,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Novartis by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,606,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,856,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,590 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,267,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,515,000 after purchasing an additional 741,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.45. 588,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,721. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $205.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.90.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

