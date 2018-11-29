Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the quarter. Monmouth R.E. Inv. makes up approximately 1.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,529,000 after acquiring an additional 415,601 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,451 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,471,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 9,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,841 shares of company stock worth $175,002 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $18.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

