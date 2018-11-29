Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $358,000 in Presidio Inc (PSDO) Stock

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Presidio by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Presidio by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Presidio by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Presidio by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Presidio by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter.

In other Presidio news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $45,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Lerner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PSDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Presidio in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Presidio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSDO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,273. Presidio Inc has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Presidio had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Presidio Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Presidio’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

