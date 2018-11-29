Monashee Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in GreenSky Inc (GSKY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,727 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

In related news, insider Dennis I. Kelly acquired 27,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $244,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 331,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,127. GreenSky Inc has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/monashee-investment-management-llc-decreases-holdings-in-greensky-inc-gsky.html.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.