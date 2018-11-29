MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (RFI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RFI opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

