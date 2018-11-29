MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $106.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hershey Co has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $115.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

In other news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,811,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $161,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,270,836.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,881 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,554 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

