MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 41.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 23.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.0% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 34,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 94.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $121.53 on Thursday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $105.12 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.25.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($0.28). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,574.21% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $211.00 price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.63.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

