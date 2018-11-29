Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,728,263 Shares of Ford Motor (F)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,728,263 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $28,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 35.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,425,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,298,000 after buying an additional 9,710,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 238.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after buying an additional 3,521,838 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 444.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,473,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after buying an additional 2,835,131 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,212.3% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,612,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after buying an additional 2,413,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,479,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,927,789,000 after buying an additional 2,067,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $34.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.80 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

In other Ford Motor news, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,787.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

