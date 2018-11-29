Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 257,965 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 257,965 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $30,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays set a $143.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.20.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $161.05 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $110.68 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total value of $538,574.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,806.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,506,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,300.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,948 shares of company stock valued at $30,854,335 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 257,965 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-sells-257965-shares-of-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew.html.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.