Misonix, Inc. (MSON) VP Christopher H. Wright Sells 10,000 Shares

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) VP Christopher H. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Misonix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $163,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSON traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,181. Misonix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $21.43.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Misonix had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Misonix in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Misonix in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Misonix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Misonix by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Misonix by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Misonix in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,130,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Misonix in the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Misonix in the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

