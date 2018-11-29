Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Trading Up 5.2%

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.57. Approximately 507,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 529,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 128.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,451,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,544,000 after purchasing an additional 816,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 67.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,986,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 800,223 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,639,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,072,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,682.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 449,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 424,202 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

