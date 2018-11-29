Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $66.37 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Constellation Brands worth $66,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 49.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $259.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.44.

In other Constellation Brands news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $989,104.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,331.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $33,787,590.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares in the company, valued at $164,980,557.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,029. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $187.87 and a one year high of $236.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

