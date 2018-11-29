Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Worldpay Inc (WP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,336 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $50,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Worldpay during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Worldpay during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Worldpay during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Worldpay during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in Worldpay during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worldpay alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Worldpay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Worldpay in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Worldpay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.03.

In related news, EVP Matt Taylor sold 22,648 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,221,542.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 29,676 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total transaction of $2,915,963.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,324 shares of company stock worth $12,695,256. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,535. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. Worldpay Inc has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. Worldpay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-cuts-stake-in-worldpay-inc-wp.html.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.