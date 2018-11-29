Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $515,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 321,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $96.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,275. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $102.54.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/midwest-professional-planners-ltd-has-515000-position-in-ishares-select-dividend-etf-dvy.html.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.