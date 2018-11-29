MGM Resorts International (MGM) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.46. Approximately 4,517,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,319,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.75%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $446,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,014.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 29,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $858,689.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

