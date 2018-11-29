MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point set a $8.00 price target on MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

NYSE MFA opened at $7.14 on Thursday. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.38.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 80.58%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s payout ratio is 101.27%.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,736.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,918,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,454 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,870,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 256,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,789,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,363,000 after purchasing an additional 591,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

MFA Finl Inc/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

