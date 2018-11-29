Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,742 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.21% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $32,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.7% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 143.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 2,873 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.78, for a total value of $1,685,818.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,955,875. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $621.91 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $521.79 and a twelve month high of $697.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.13. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 93.15%. The firm had revenue of $734.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

