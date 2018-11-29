Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.28. 285,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,997,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLCO. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC set a $33.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 61.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

