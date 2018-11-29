Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Takes $384,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 4,158 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total transaction of $1,187,441.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 5,137 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,592,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,107 shares of company stock worth $9,521,827. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.65.

NOC opened at $263.14 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $251.66 and a 12 month high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

