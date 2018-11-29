Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 25,960 ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 20.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

In other news, EVP William Hall sold 16,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $284,796.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $72,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,281.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,163 shares of company stock worth $1,030,813 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

