Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 13,330 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 198.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 40.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COG. Williams Capital set a $26.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.24.

WARNING: “Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 13,330 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/meiji-yasuda-life-insurance-co-purchases-shares-of-13330-cabot-oil-gas-co-cog.html.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.