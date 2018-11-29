Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $531,000 Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $126,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $126,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 136.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $256,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $40.89 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

