Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,580 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7,526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $459,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,469.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $243,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,938. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a current ratio of 18.01.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

