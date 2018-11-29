Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 590 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Target by 3.9% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Target by 10.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

