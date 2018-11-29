Medley Capital Corp (MCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 20th

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

Medley Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. Medley Capital has a payout ratio of 148.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Medley Capital to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.8%.

Shares of MCC stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $191.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.06. Medley Capital has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Medley Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medley Capital stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Medley Capital worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

