Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mazor Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Get Mazor Robotics alerts:

MZOR remained flat at $$58.27 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,322. Mazor Robotics has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mazor Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mazor Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mazor Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mazor Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mazor Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mazor Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazor Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.