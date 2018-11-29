Maverick Chain Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $313,353.00 and approximately $36,890.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.02135801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00125759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00195354 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.64 or 0.08604683 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.