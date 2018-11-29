Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Chairman Buys $44,860.00 in Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Chairman Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $44,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 27th, Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $43,900.00.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Matador Resources Co has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

