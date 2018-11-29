Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

NYSE MLM opened at $198.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $273,798.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. DA Davidson set a $200.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $231.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.11.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

