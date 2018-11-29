Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,601 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.63% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $185,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,937,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,781,000 after acquiring an additional 119,936 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,901,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,018,000 after acquiring an additional 94,983 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 447,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 4,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Stephens set a $204.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup set a $231.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.11.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.09. 8,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,917. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $241.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $273,798.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

