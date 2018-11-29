Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) is Steginsky Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Steginsky Capital LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 9.0% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Steginsky Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $884,859,000 after acquiring an additional 51,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,492,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,894,000 after acquiring an additional 760,872 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 48.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,292,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,314 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,937,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,781,000 after acquiring an additional 119,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.3% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,901,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,018,000 after acquiring an additional 94,983 shares in the last quarter.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $273,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLM stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.87. 9,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,917. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $241.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Stephens set a $204.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup set a $231.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.11.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

